Central Florida nonprofit offers $5K grant to artists creating projects with community impact

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Calling all artists living in Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties!

United Arts of Central Florida is inviting local artists to apply for a $5,000 grant to create a project that impacts the community.

Grant funds will be used to support artistic projects with tangible outcomes, presentations, training, research and so on.

Any emerging or established artists living in these Central Florida counties are invited to apply.

Applications are due by Sunday, April 23, at 11:59 p.m. For more information, click here.

