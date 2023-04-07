87º

Central Florida nonprofit offers $5K grant to artists creating projects with community impact

Applications are due by April 23

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Calling all artists living in Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties!

United Arts of Central Florida is inviting local artists to apply for a $5,000 grant to create a project that impacts the community.

Grant funds will be used to support artistic projects with tangible outcomes, presentations, training, research and so on.

Any emerging or established artists living in these Central Florida counties are invited to apply.

Applications are due by Sunday, April 23, at 11:59 p.m. For more information, click here.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

