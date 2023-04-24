Comedian Jo Koy to make Orlando stop on world tour

Comedian Jo Koy poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on March 2, 2021, to promote his book Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The stand-up comedian of the year is coming to Orlando for the first time in over a decade on his latest tour.

Jo Koy, known most recently for his film “Easter Sunday” and Netflix special “Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum,” announced the additional dates amid his current tour, which kicked off in January.

Koy will perform at the Amway Center in Orlando on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday at 10 a.m. Pre-sale goes on from Tuesday at 12 p.m. until Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Prices start at $48.50.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

