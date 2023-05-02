Happiness begins: Jonas Brothers heading to Orlando’s Amway Center

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: The Jonas Brothers perform during half time in the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – I’ve been to the year 2023. Not much has changed, but the Jonas Brothers are burnin’ up the charts again and going on tour.

The literal band of brothers is set to hit Orlando’s Amway Center stage on Friday, Oct. 13.

The Jonas Brothers are set to bring their five albums, including their most recent “The Album,” to multiple arenas across Noth America.

As demand is expected to be high for these shows, Amway Center officials said Verified Fan pre-sale is the best ticket option for fans. Those interested can register now through May 6 at 11:59 p.m. EST here.

Fans who are selected will receive an access code to participate in the pre-sale starting Tuesday, May 9.

Citi card members and Verizon customers have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. EST until Thursday, May 11 at 10 p.m. EST. More information on the pre-sale can be found at the respective links.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. EST.

For more information, click here or visit the Amway Center website.

