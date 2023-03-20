P!nk to get the party started at Amway Center

HIGHLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Pink performs an intimate show at Yaamava Theater at Yaamava Resort & Casino on September 29, 2022 in Highland, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Yaamava' Resort & Casino)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Prepare to raise your glass and turn into a rockstar for the night because P!nk is coming to Orlando.

The pop rock star is bringing her “TRUSTFALL” tour this fall to the Amway Center. She will take the stage for two nights, from Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

The pop singer released a new album, titled the same as her tour, back in Feb. 17. She will be touring alongside the rock band Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp.

P!nk rose to fame in the early 2000s, with her sound of edgy pop, dance and rock.

The pop rock musician has also won three Grammys Awards throughout her career.

Tickets are currently on sale for both nights, with prices ranging from $65 to $1,227.

Top hits from P!nk include “Raise Your Glass,” “Just Give Me a Reason,” “So What” and “Blow Me: (One Last Kiss).”

For information, visit P!nk’s website or the Amway Center’s website.

We’re adding more shows!! Can’t wait to see you on the road 💗 https://t.co/1dun5H8oYd pic.twitter.com/c3zq5tx6M5 — P!nk (@Pink) February 22, 2023

