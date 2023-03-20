Enjoy the silence: Depeche Mode to rock Amway Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to go back in time for the night of a lifetime because Depeche Mode is going to play music for the masses in Orlando.

Depeche Mode is bringing their “Momento Mori” tour this fall to the Amway Center. The synth-pop group is taking the stage on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

The electronic and dark wave musical group is releasing a new album, its 15th, with the same name as their tour on Friday.

The group rose to stardom in the 1980s, mixing sounds of electronic and rock music. Depeche Mode was inducted into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame in 2020.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Tickets are currently on sale with prices ranging from $65 - $1,480.

The group is now a duo, following the death of keyboardist Andy Fletcher in 2022. Previous members Vince Clarke and Alan Wilder left the group in 1981 and 1995.

Top hits from the group include “Enjoy the Silence,” “Personal Jesus,” “Never Let Me Down Again” and “People are People.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Amway Center or Depeche Mode’s website.

Memento Mori, the new album from Depeche Mode, is out next week. https://t.co/smCeGgmi89 pic.twitter.com/7CSHOpwlbL — Depeche Mode (@depechemode) March 15, 2023

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: