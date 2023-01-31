Superstar Luke Bryan bringing ‘Country on Tour’ to Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Pretty soon, Orlando crowds will be asking this country superstar to “play it again” when he brings his latest tour to the City Beautiful later this year.

Luke Bryan announced his “Country On Tour” Monday, which includes a stop at the Amway Center on Thursday, Oct. 5, marking his first time there since 2015.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, but the Luke Bryan fan club pre-sale goes on from Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $35.50 to $195.

For more information and to purchase general sale tickets, click here. Pre-sale details can be found on the CitiEntertainment website.

