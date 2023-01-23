Play something country: Brooks & Dunn to bring Reboot 2023 tour to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dust off your cowboy hat and get ready to ‘boot scootin’ boogie’ with Brooks & Dunn in Orlando.

The country duo will be bringing their Reboot 2023 tour to the Amway Center this summer. The group will perform on Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m.

The Brooks & Dunn Fan Club Presale tickets will go on sale from Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, 26. at 10 p.m. Tickets will go sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The group will be touring alongside country music singer Scott McCreery, who will join the duo for their show in Orlando.

Brooks & Dunn had previously split back in 2009, going their separate ways as solo artists. The pair reunited in 2015, later releasing their album “Reboot” in 2019.

The duo’s top hits include “Believe,” “My Maria,” and “Neon Moon.”

Let's go boot scootin'! 🤠 @BrooksAndDunn are coming to Amway Center Sat, June 10. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/r0h2SFnLdU — Amway Center (@AmwayCenter) January 23, 2023

