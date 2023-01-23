British rocker Billy Idol to play Orlando’s House of Blues

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2019 file photo shows Billy Idol at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Irishman." (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Billy Idol won’t be asking the world to dance on April 22 — just Disney Springs.

The British rock-and-roll star will be bringing his tour to Orlando’s House of Blues. The show is at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m., with a presale Thursday at 10 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Billy Idol is coming to House of Blues Orlando on Saturday, April 22nd!



Presale | Thursday | 10am | Code: SOUND



On Sale | Friday | 10am | https://t.co/R4hTykV0yU pic.twitter.com/aIxIIFIBya — House of Blues Orlando (@HOBOrlando) January 23, 2023

Idol’s brand of hard rock was Top 40s staples in the 80s and 90s, with hits like “Rebel Yell,” “White Wedding, Pt. 1″ and “Dancin’ With Myself.”

Last year he released a four-song album called “The Cage,” which has been well-received by music critics.

