Check out ‘Ghostbusters’ vehicle for film anniversary at this Orlando attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. – In honor of it being Ghostbusters Day, Dezerland Action Park is celebrating the movie’s 39th anniversary in a spooky way.

Here in Central Florida, you can see The Ecto-1, or Ectomobile, at the Orlando Auto Museum.

“Ghostbusters,” released June 8, 1984, is a comedic cult-classic that stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, among many others.

The car itself is a 1959 Cadillac with a Miller Meteor body. It’s known as a “coach built” vehicle, basically meaning each part of this car is hand-tailored and unique. Less than 100 were made in fact. In this case, this Cadillac was made to battle ghosts around New York City.

Guests will be able to snap selfies and pose around the unique, vintage vehicle. This car is just one of the thousands of vehicles shown at Dezerland Park Orlando.

