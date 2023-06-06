Orlando Magic player goes anti-’woke’ with new UNITUS apparel brand

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Jonathan Isaac #1 of the Orlando Magic warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Amway Center on February 07, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Jonathan Isaac, an NBA player with the Orlando Magic, recently announced a new apparel company to help promote his Christian values in the sports industry.

On June 1, Isaac posted a clip from a short documentary titled “Unwoke Inc.” to his Twitter page.

The documentary by conservative group PragerU features several entrepreneurs — including Isaac — who have spoken out against “wokeism” and left-wing ideologies in academia, culture and business.

In the clip Isaac shared, he reveals details about his newly revealed brand, “UNITUS.”

“UNITUS is a sports and apparel company, and the basis of it for me is freedom,” Isaac says. “You have companies that are in that field who have made a conscious decision to either attack or undermine Christian values, conservative values and things like that.”

According to Isaac, he plans to use the company to uphold a culture of Christian-based values.

“The hope is to be able to sign athletes across all different sports and to create a real infrastructure for people who are in the sports world,” Isaac explains. “Moms and dads who want to buy their kids sneakers and clothes but want to give their money to a company that they know is going to work toward bolstering their values.”

A former player at Florida State University, Isaac became the No. 6 overall pick for the Orlando Magic in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Isaac returned to the NBA after missing more than two years due to injuring his knee and tearing his ACL in 2020.

He came back strong at the beginning of 2023, helping the Magic achieve a 113-98 victory over the Boston Celtics. However, a torn adductor in March forced him out of the regular season yet again.

The Magic forward also made waves after being one of the few to stand for the national anthem while other players knelt — a decision that became controversial in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd’s death.

“Just because we are in the position of being an NBA player, it doesn’t give us automatically an understanding or insight to issues that happen around us,” Isaac told News 6 at the time. “But I think because we have the ear of so many, it’s important for us to be diligent, to be vocal but in a balanced way.”

In 2022, Isaac released a book titled, “Why I Stand,” an autobiographical account of Isaac’s life from childhood to NBA career while using his Christian beliefs as a framework.

Isaac announced that UNITUS would launch in August 2023.

