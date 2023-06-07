Wheelchair-friendly swan boat available at Lake Eola park

Suellen Fagin-Allen tries out Lake Eola's new wheelchair-friendly swan boat.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new wheelchair-accessible swan boat has been added at the swan boat dock in Orlando’s Lake Eola park, according to city officials on Wednesday.

In a release, the city announced that a new black swan boat would allow wheelchair-bound riders to enjoy the boating experience at the park.

City officials also released video of the boat, which shows Orlando resident Suellen Fagin-Allen trying it out.

Accessible Adventure Awaits at @LakeEolaPark !🦢We’re thrilled to announce the arrival of our wheelchair lift at the swan boat dock. Everyone can now easily partake in the swan boat experience.

📽️ https://t.co/WkHwCKTIZU pic.twitter.com/sxT36goPFj — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) June 7, 2023

“The lift benefits people who would not otherwise be able, because of mobility challenges, to negotiate getting into a non-accessible boat,” Fagin-Allen said.

For more information on the swan boat rides, visit the city’s website by clicking here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: