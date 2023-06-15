Diet water? Here are the top 10 weirdest hotel room service orders in 2023

SEATTLE – Room service is still somewhat popular in hotels these days, but there’s no telling just how unconventional those orders can get, according to the results of a study shared earlier this month by Hotels.com.

In an April 2023 survey of 473 hotels across the U.S., U.K., Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea, France, Norway, Sweden and Denmark, Hotels.com found that 45% of U.S. hotels reported room service was on the rise, with 27% claiming their guests spend an average of over $100 for the amenity. Steak and champagne are most responsible for running those bills up, the study states.

The group also formulated a top-10 list of what it considered to be the strangest room service requests:

Diet water Melted ice cream Blowfish Boiled bottled water To cook a fish that the guest brought with them Cockle popcorn No-egg-white omelette Rice bowl for a dog Bison Eggless eggs in hell (shakshuka)

On the flip side, as far as what’s typical, hamburgers turned out to be the most popular food ordered as hotel room service, with 49% of U.S. respondents preferring the patties to other options such as pizza, club sandwiches, tacos and fries, according to the study.

