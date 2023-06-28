‘And I’m telling you:’ Winter Garden theater’s ‘Dreamgirls’ serves powerhouse performances

“Dreamgirls” follows three young Black singers—Effie, Lorell and Deena—as they rise through the ranks in show business amid a revolutionary time.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – And you, and you, and you, you’re gonna love it.

That’s the promise made by the Garden Theatre’s latest show, “Dreamgirls,” which follows three young Black singers — Effie, Lorell and Deena — as they rise through the ranks in show business amid the revolutionary and turbulent civil rights movement of the ‘60s.

The show, featuring smash hits like “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “Family” and “I Am Changing,” runs from July 7 to Aug. 6.

It stars Brianna Javis as Effie, Stephanie Dorcely as Lorell and Jazzmin Carson as Deena, a trio of vocal powerhouses who each prove they can belt their hearts out while hitting perfect harmonies as a group.

"Dreamgirls" at the Garden Theatre stars Brianna Javis as Effie, Stephanie Dorcely as Lorell and Jazzmin Carson as Deena, a trio of vocal powerhouses. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“It’s coming together beautifully,” said Keith Davenport, the theater’s new chief organizational officer, of the first show under his leadership.

He said the production focuses on family, something he’s found at the heart of the Garden Theatre and in this cast and crew.

Whether it’s in the mellifluous Demille Cole-Heard, who plays James “Thunder” Early, or the engaging Maurice Alpharicio, who portrays Curtis Taylor, Jr., two actors that appear alongside the Dreams as we see the group navigate fame and vie for the top spot in the music industry.

Demille Cole-Heard, pictured above, plays James “Thunder” Early. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Family is also found behind the scenes, where another familiar face is pulling the strings. De’Lon Grant, who recently starred as Nick Bottom in Victory Production’s “Something Rotten!” at the Garden Theatre, has transitioned into the role of director for this production.

The ensemble and crew all successfully spotlight the phenomenal music and story that is “Dreamgirls.”

Fernando Varela, the executive producer of Victory Productions, a company that partnered with the theater following a fallout sparked by friction between the board and its employees, said “Dreamgirls” represents a beacon of change in the entertainment industry. It’s an apt symbol for the evolution the theater itself has undergone.

Keith Davenport, the theater’s new chief organizational officer, said the show focuses on family. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“’Dreamgirls’ has been a powerful force for diversity and inclusivity throughout its history,” Varela said in a statement. “It tells a story that resonates with people from all walks of life, highlighting the struggles and triumphs of a group of talented and ambitious black women navigating the music industry.”

To purchase tickets, visit the Garden Theatre’s website.

"Dreamgirls" runs at the Garden Theatre from July 7 to Aug. 6. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

