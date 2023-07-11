REPORT: Who is Florida’s favorite Chris?

“Chris” is a pretty popular name among entertainers in the U.S., though it might be surprising to hear that each state has its own favorite.

ShaneCo.com compiled data on 32 of the most famous Chrises, including figures like actor Christ Pratt or singer Chris Daughtry, to figure out which Chris was most popular in each state.

The information was gathered by going through Google Trends search data to figure out who residents of each state searched for the most.

According to the data, Florida residents were most interested in former NBA player Chris Bosh, who previously played on the Miami Heat basketball team.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Bosh was a member of the “Big Three” on the Miami Heat alongside fellow players Lebron James and Dwayne Wade. With Bosh on the team, the Heat managed to win two consecutive league championships between 2011 and 2013.

The most-searched-for Chrises in all other states are listed below: