Peppa Pig Theme Park closes for maintenance

Park closed on Thursday, July 27

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Peppa Pig Theme Park entrance (McReynolds)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla.Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed Thursday for maintenance.

The theme park tweeted the update late Wednesday, saying, “We apologize for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause.”

Details about what type of maintenance was not released.

Parkgoers who had tickets for Thursday can email PeppaPigThemeParkFL@merlinentertainments.biz for help with their reservations.

Officials did not say whether the park would reopen Friday.

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

