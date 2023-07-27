Peppa Pig Theme Park closes for maintenance

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed Thursday for maintenance.

The theme park tweeted the update late Wednesday, saying, “We apologize for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause.”

Details about what type of maintenance was not released.

Parkgoers who had tickets for Thursday can email PeppaPigThemeParkFL@merlinentertainments.biz for help with their reservations.

Officials did not say whether the park would reopen Friday.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Check back for updates.

Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed for maintenance on Thurs, 7/27. We apologize for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause. For assistance with existing tickets and reservations, please email us at PeppaPigThemeParkFL@merlinentertainments.biz. pic.twitter.com/YzNkyIZCzd — Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) July 27, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: