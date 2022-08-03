80º

Peppa Pig Theme Park closed Wednesday due to storm damage

Park to reopen Thursday, Aug. 4

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Peppa Pig Theme Park entrance (McReynolds)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Peppa Pig Theme Park will stay closed Wednesday following severe storms Tuesday night.

In a statement to News 6, park leaders said they saw some minor storm damage to a shade structure in one area of the park.

“Due to some minor storm damage that occurred on Tuesday night and out of an abundance of caution, Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed Wednesday, August 3. Peppa can’t wait to welcome all the little piggies back for some oinktastic fun on Thursday, August 4! We apologize for the inconvenience,” park leaders said.

Leaders asked anyone with tickets for Wednesday to email them.

The park is currently planning to reopen on Thursday.

The standalone theme park opened earlier this year and is just steps from Legoland Florida. The park showcases multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water areas that feature the popular children’s character, Peppa Pig.

