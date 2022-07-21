Peppa Pig Theme Park extends buy 3, get 1 free annual pass deal

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Peppa Pig Theme Park is extending its “awesomer” and “awesomest” annual pass deal.

Those interested can buy three annual passes to the Winter Haven theme park online and get the fourth one for free until Aug. 1.

The “awesomer” pass includes unlimited access for a year to six top Merlin attractions, including the Legoland theme park and water park, Peppa Pig Theme Park, SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando and Legoland Discovery Center in Atlanta. Prices start at $229.99 per ticket.

The “awesomest” pass gives you unlimited access for a year to the same six Merlin attractions in addition to 30+ more Merlin attractions across the U.S. Prices start at $299.99 per ticket.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

