10 years: Ocala Comic Con returns this weekend. Here’s what to expect

Celebrity guests, panels and Q&As set for weekend

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Star Wars comics (Pixabay)

OCALA, Fla. – Fans of movies, TV shows and more are in for a big weekend at Ocala Comic Con.

The convention is celebrating 10 years of the Ocala Comic Con on Saturday and Sunday at the World Equestrian Center.

There will be celebrity guests, creators, cosplay guests and props, trading-card games and more.

Some of the scheduled events include panels, signings, Q&As and drawing.

One of the panels is about getting into content creation, which will address how to get into the industry.

Click here to learn more and buy tickets.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

