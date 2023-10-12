80º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Entertainment

These US beaches have the clearest water. 3 of top 10 are in Florida

Santa Rosa Beach checks in at No. 6

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Beaches, Entertainment, Florida, Destin, Big Pine Key, Santa Rosa Beach
Bahia Honda State Park (Florida State Parks)

Florida is well known for its beaches — and for good reason if the water quality is anything to go by.

On Monday, Floridapanhandle.com released a study on the beaches with the clearest water in the U.S., and three of the top beaches were found right here in the Sunshine State.

The lowest-ranked Florida beach was at Bahia Honda State Park, which placed at No. 7 with 17.3% of Tripadvisor reviews mentioning its clear water.

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa Beach came in just ahead at No. 6, and Crystal Sands Beach in Destin ranked all the way up at No. 2.

In fact, Crystal Sands Beach didn’t just rank near the top of the list for the U.S. It also ranked No. 6 for the top 10 beaches with the clearest water in all of North America.

The full U.S. ranking can be found below.

RankBeachLocationTripadvisor Review %
1Schoolhouse BeachWashington Island, WI33.41%
2Crystal Sands BeachDestin, FL27.44%
3Moonshine BeachBranson, MO22.40%
4Sand HarborIncline Village, NV22.47%
5Manini’owali Beach (Kua Bay)Kailua-Kona, HI20.93%
6Santa Rosa BeachSanta Rosa Beach, FL19.30%
7Bahia Honda State ParkBig Pine Key, FL17.30%
8Lanikai BeachKailua, HI17.22%
9Echo Lake BeachAcadia National Park, ME14.97%
10Hapuna Beach State Rec AreaPuako, HI14.70%

Other top beaches in the study were as follows:

  • Prassa Beach — Kimolos, Greece (No. 1 in the world)
  • Half Moon Beach — Little San Salvador Island, Bahamas (No. 1 in North America)
  • Lagoa Azul — Ilha Grande, Brazil (No. 1 in South America)
  • Gennadi Beach — Gennadi, Greece (No. 2 in Europe)
  • Pileh Bay — Ko Phi Phi Lee, Thailand (No. 1 in Asia)
  • Plage de Trou aux Biches — Trou aux Biches, Mauritius (No. 1 in Africa)
  • Champagne Beach — Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu (No. 1 in Oceania)
  • Bay Beach — Crystal Beach, Canada (No. 1 in Canada)
  • Bloody Bay — Negril, Jamaica (No. 1 in Jamaica)
  • Playa El Cielo — Cozumel, Mexico (No. 1 in Mexico)
  • Sanna Bay — Kilchoan, United Kingdom (No. 1 in United Kingdom)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email