These US beaches have the clearest water. 3 of top 10 are in Florida

Florida is well known for its beaches — and for good reason if the water quality is anything to go by.

On Monday, Floridapanhandle.com released a study on the beaches with the clearest water in the U.S., and three of the top beaches were found right here in the Sunshine State.

The lowest-ranked Florida beach was at Bahia Honda State Park, which placed at No. 7 with 17.3% of Tripadvisor reviews mentioning its clear water.

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa Beach came in just ahead at No. 6, and Crystal Sands Beach in Destin ranked all the way up at No. 2.

In fact, Crystal Sands Beach didn’t just rank near the top of the list for the U.S. It also ranked No. 6 for the top 10 beaches with the clearest water in all of North America.

The full U.S. ranking can be found below.

Rank Beach Location Tripadvisor Review % 1 Schoolhouse Beach Washington Island, WI 33.41% 2 Crystal Sands Beach Destin, FL 27.44% 3 Moonshine Beach Branson, MO 22.40% 4 Sand Harbor Incline Village, NV 22.47% 5 Manini’owali Beach (Kua Bay) Kailua-Kona, HI 20.93% 6 Santa Rosa Beach Santa Rosa Beach, FL 19.30% 7 Bahia Honda State Park Big Pine Key, FL 17.30% 8 Lanikai Beach Kailua, HI 17.22% 9 Echo Lake Beach Acadia National Park, ME 14.97% 10 Hapuna Beach State Rec Area Puako, HI 14.70%

Other top beaches in the study were as follows:

Prassa Beach — Kimolos, Greece (No. 1 in the world)

Half Moon Beach — Little San Salvador Island, Bahamas (No. 1 in North America)

Lagoa Azul — Ilha Grande, Brazil (No. 1 in South America)

Gennadi Beach — Gennadi, Greece (No. 2 in Europe)

Pileh Bay — Ko Phi Phi Lee, Thailand (No. 1 in Asia)

Plage de Trou aux Biches — Trou aux Biches, Mauritius (No. 1 in Africa)

Champagne Beach — Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu (No. 1 in Oceania)

Bay Beach — Crystal Beach, Canada (No. 1 in Canada)

Bloody Bay — Negril, Jamaica (No. 1 in Jamaica)

Playa El Cielo — Cozumel, Mexico (No. 1 in Mexico)

Sanna Bay — Kilchoan, United Kingdom (No. 1 in United Kingdom)

