Here are the top 15 lakes in Florida to visit. Most are in Central Florida

Florida is well known for its agriculture and tourism — and its lakes are a great example of that.
Florida Trippers listed the best 15 lakes for people to visit, with several of them being found right here in Central Florida.
|No.
|Lake Name
|Florida County
|1
|Lake Kissimmee
|Osceola County
|2
|Blue Cypress Lake
|Indian River County
|3
|Lake Okeechobee
|Okeechobee County
|4
|Lake Eola
|Orange County
|5
|Lake George
|Volusia County
|6
|Lake Dora
|Lake County
|7
|Lake Harris
|Lake County
|8
|Lake Apopka
|Orange County
|9
|Cresent Lake
|Flagler County
|10
|Lake Parker
|Polk County
|11
|Lake Tohopekaliga
|Osceola County
|12
|Lake Istokpoga
|Highlands County
|13
|Lake Eustis
|Lake County
|14
|Lake Tarpon
|Pinellas County
|15
|Lake Griffin
|Lake County
