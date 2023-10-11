75º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Features

Here are the top 15 lakes in Florida to visit. Most are in Central Florida

Lake Kissimmee, Lake Eola listed in top 5

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Entertainment, Florida, Kissimmee, Lake Eola, Orlando
Lake Eola (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Florida is well known for its agriculture and tourism — and its lakes are a great example of that.

Florida Trippers listed the best 15 lakes for people to visit, with several of them being found right here in Central Florida.

No.Lake NameFlorida County
1Lake KissimmeeOsceola County
2Blue Cypress LakeIndian River County
3Lake OkeechobeeOkeechobee County
4Lake EolaOrange County
5Lake GeorgeVolusia County
6Lake DoraLake County
7Lake HarrisLake County
8Lake ApopkaOrange County
9Cresent LakeFlagler County
10Lake ParkerPolk County
11Lake TohopekaligaOsceola County
12Lake IstokpogaHighlands County
13Lake EustisLake County
14Lake TarponPinellas County
15Lake GriffinLake County

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email