Here are the top 15 lakes in Florida to visit. Most are in Central Florida

Florida is well known for its agriculture and tourism — and its lakes are a great example of that.

Florida Trippers listed the best 15 lakes for people to visit, with several of them being found right here in Central Florida.

No. Lake Name Florida County 1 Lake Kissimmee Osceola County 2 Blue Cypress Lake Indian River County 3 Lake Okeechobee Okeechobee County 4 Lake Eola Orange County 5 Lake George Volusia County 6 Lake Dora Lake County 7 Lake Harris Lake County 8 Lake Apopka Orange County 9 Cresent Lake Flagler County 10 Lake Parker Polk County 11 Lake Tohopekaliga Osceola County 12 Lake Istokpoga Highlands County 13 Lake Eustis Lake County 14 Lake Tarpon Pinellas County 15 Lake Griffin Lake County

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: