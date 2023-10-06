Ring offers $1M for video of aliens! Here are strange videos seen on doorbell cams in Florida

News 6 investigated the ins and outs of the Ring video monitoring system.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Home security company Ring is offering $1 million for users who can film an extraterrestrial being on their Ring device, according to USA Today.

While the “Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrials” might sound out-of-this-world, Ring doorbells and security systems have still been able to capture weird situations, many of which happen in the Sunshine State itself.

Below are six videos showcasing some of these incidents:

In this case from October 2022, residents in Broward County discovered footage from their doorbell cameras of a well-dressed man armed with a machete.

According to investigators, the man was seen knocking on doors — in at least one instance with the machete’s handle — though police said there was no evidence that he actually committed a crime.

Police in South Florida want to know why a man with a machete is knocking on doors of homes and then leaving.

Back in August, a woman in Volusia County was shocked after finding a black bear just outside of her home.

She had been taking her dog out around 2 a.m. in the LPGA community in Daytona Beach. The Ring video shows that as she shuts her door, her dog begins barking, and she peers around the corner.

Upon spotting the beast, she screams and runs back inside with the dog.

This video stems back to March, when Ring video caught 40-year-old James Danforth entering a home in Seminole County through a sliding glass door while the family was asleep.

The homeowner, Adam Perdue, provided the video to News 6 at the time, explaining that Danforth had come into the home just before 2 a.m.

“I scrolled, and then I seen some man opening the sliding glass door, walking in, and my stomach just went right into my throat,” Perdue said.

Danforth was later arrested, facing charges of burglary and grand theft.

A driver suffered a medical episode back in May, causing her to crash her SUV into a Kissimmee home, according to troopers.

Ring video from a nearby house shows the SUV speeding down the sidewalk, striking a mailbox and nearly crashing through a vehicle right by it.

“I thought it was gonna hit me right head-to-head,” said Jose Soto, whose car was damaged.

While there were eight people in the home at that time, none was injured, according to troopers.

Heading to California, this Ring video shows a coyote running up to a 2-year-old girl and trying to drag her away.

However, the girl’s father rushed in to shoo the animal away, throwing a water bottle at it.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment afterward, and the family said that she was doing better — though both of their children were traumatized by the experience.

Last month, Seminole and Volusia counties were put under tornado warnings as severe storms struck the region, bringing heavy rainfall.

Ring doorbell footage from Sanford shows the weather at the time, with wind gusts reaching 67 mph at the local airport.

While no tornados were sighted, approximately two inches of rain fell in Seminole County thanks to those storms.

