VIDEO: Father chases off coyote attacking 2-year-old girl

LOS ANGELES – A 2-year-old California girl is recovering after being attacked by a coyote.

A Ring security camera shows the coyote running up to Ariya Eliyahuo and trying to drag her away.

Her father, Ariel, reacted quickly to his daughter’s screams and shooed the animal away, throwing a water bottle at it.

Her mother saw blood on her daughter’s pants, so she was rushed to the hospital for rabies shots.

The attack took place in Woodland Hills, a heavily developed neighborhood in Los Angeles where wildlife is unexpected.

So far, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been unable to catch the coyote and euthanize it.

The family said Ariya is doing better, but both of their children were traumatized by the experience.

