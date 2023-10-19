These photos of the Las Vegas Sphere are too cool to be true

Sphere lights up for the first time in celebration of Independence Day on July 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide venue, the largest spherical structure on Earth, features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world, and is expected to open later in 2023. on July 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but if I was visiting the Las Vegas Sphere, I’d want to tell everyone I knew about it.

The Las Vegas Sphere had its debut concert with U2 taking the stage recently, and the photos and videos from the show were truly out of this world. It was something that no one has seen or experienced before, let alone while a concert is going on.

Not only were the visuals inside the Sphere truly mind blowing, but being outside of the Sphere is also a crazy experience. As you can see in the photos below, they can turn the Sphere into really anything, from planet Earth to a giant basketball.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation) (2023 Kevin Mazur)

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during opening night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation) (2023 Kevin Mazur)

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation) (2023 Kevin Mazur)

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during opening night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band performs in front of "King Size," a work created by Marco Brambilla using generative AI technology. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation) (2023 Kevin Mazur)

The Sphere, an 18,000 seat spherical-shaped entertainment arena costing $2 billion and located just east of the Venetian Hotel & Casino, is this city's latest tourism attraction as viewed on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featuring an exterior with an ever-changing lightshow, The Sphere will officially open on September 29 with the rock band U2. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) (2023 George Rose)

