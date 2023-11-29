52º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Entertainment

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco making Orlando tour stop in 2024. Here’s how to see him

Maniscalco performing Sept. 12, 2024, at Amway Center

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Amway Center, Sebastian Maniscalco, Central Florida Happenings, Setting The Stage, Entertainment
Sebastian Maniscalco (Peggy Sirota)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Comedian, actor and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to Orlando next year as part of his “It Ain’t Right” tour.

The comedian will perform at Amway Center on Sept. 12, 2024.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“Hop on the ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour, where I’ll roast today’s absurdities – nonexistent manners, wallet-wincing prices and the social media circus,” Maniscalco said in a news release. “Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!”

Here are other Florida stops on the tour:

  • Thursday, July 18 – Jacksonville – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • Saturday, Dec. 7 – Tampa – Amalie Arena

Tickets are available for presale Wednesday through Dec. 1. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 1.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email