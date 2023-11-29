Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco making Orlando tour stop in 2024. Here’s how to see him

ORLANDO, Fla. – Comedian, actor and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to Orlando next year as part of his “It Ain’t Right” tour.

The comedian will perform at Amway Center on Sept. 12, 2024.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“Hop on the ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour, where I’ll roast today’s absurdities – nonexistent manners, wallet-wincing prices and the social media circus,” Maniscalco said in a news release. “Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!”

Here are other Florida stops on the tour:

Thursday, July 18 – Jacksonville – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, Dec. 7 – Tampa – Amalie Arena

Tickets are available for presale Wednesday through Dec. 1. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 1.

Don't miss out! Keep up with Central Florida events, festivals and more by signing up for our Central Florida Happenings newsletter. Email Address Sign Up

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: