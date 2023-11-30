88,000 animated lights! News 6 morning team to host 2023 Lake Eola tree-lighting ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 morning team once again is helping to kick off the holidays in Central Florida by hosting the annual tree lighting ceremony this Friday at Lake Eola.

Musical performances will start at 5:30 p.m., with the tree lighting set for 8 p.m.

The six-story Christmas tree will have 88,000 animated lights.

The schedule is as follows:

5 p.m. - Event opens

5:30-6 p.m. - Performance

7 p.m. - Stage show begins featuring Orlando Concert Band and WKMG News 6

8 p.m. - Countdown to the Lighting of the Christmas Tree

9 p.m. - Event ends

The event will feature holiday performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, food trucks and a holiday market on International Plaza within Lake Eola Park. The market will be available every weekend through Dec. 23.

Be sure to join Bridgett Ellison, Crystal Moyer, Candace Campos and Trooper Steve at Lake Eola for the fun holiday event.

If you can’t make it to the tree lighting, News 6 will stream it live on ClickOrlando.com at the very top of this story.

