Calling all princesses to-be: Disney now offering tailor-made subscription boxes

There are a bunch of Disney-oriented subscription boxes on the market today.

Mickey Monthly, Walt Life, Disney in your Day -- the list goes on and on. But no one does Disney better than Disney.

Disney has jumped on board the subscription box train and has created its own version that is geared around children -- but adults can also order one; there's no judgment here.

The Disney Princess Enchanted Collection is available from shopdisney.com and offers the receiver "a unique, enchanting experience in every box."

These boxes are a little different from your run-of-the-mill subscription boxes.

Disney's box can be scheduled for delivery. That means you choose when your box arrives. This allows parents to schedule deliveries around birthdays and holidays.

We know what you're wondering, what's inside?

Let's take a look.

Choose your princess

When it comes to ordering your box, you'll answer some questions to help Disney tailor the package to your little one.

The site will ask for the child's name, size, favorite princess and which collection you want.

Different packages

Disney Princess Enchanted Collection

First, you can choose the Disney Princess Enchanted Collection, which comes with:

An authentic Disney store costume

A storybook

Princess stickers, surprises and activities

An exclusive video greeting from the princess

A special offer: You can take $10 off your next $50 purchase at shopDisney or Disney stores.

This box costs $47.99, which includes standard shipping and handling.

Deluxe Disney Princess Enchanted Collection

The other box you can choose is the Deluxe Disney Princess Enchanted Collection. This box will arrive with:

An authentic Disney store costume

A storybook

Princess stickers, surprises and activities

An exclusive video greeting from the princess

The same special offer listed above

An additional two or three princess toys or accessories.

This box will set you back $74.99 and includes standard shipping and handling.

Different deliveries

After you choose your box, you will need to select how many boxes you want. Here are your options:

One-Year Royal Treatment

12 boxes at $47.99 per box

All 12 princesses in the collection

One box every month

Once Upon a Quarter

Four boxes at $52.99 per box

All new princesses to choose from every season

One box ships every three months

Custom Schedule

$49.99 per box

Select your delivery date(s)

Box-to-Box

$54.99 per box

Auto renews each month

Cancel or skip anytime

After you choose your package, you're all set. Include in your payment info, then wait patiently for your first box to arrive.

Which princess would you choose for your first box?

