This week ‘The Young and the Restless’ celebrates 30 years of everyone’s favorite bad boy, Jack Abbott.

Peter Bergman made his debut as Jack Abbott on Y&R on Nov. 27, 1989 and viewers have all been following his triumphs and tragedies ever since.

In honor of the anniversary, the show will devote the entire Nov. 25 episode to the character.

Ahead of the milestone, Bergman spoke to News 6 anchor Julie Broughton about playing one of daytime televisions’s most popular leading men.

“It’s been a real joy for me, to retrace Jack’s footsteps over the last 30 years,” Bergman said. “I am struck by the enduring friendships I have made at Y&R, and deeply grateful to our fans, who have stood by Jack, cheered him on, or waited patiently for him to get his act together…for three decades! I’m happy, amazed and truly thankful…and it sure feels good. Thank you one and all.”

