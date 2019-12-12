Krispy Kreme celebrates 12/12 with ‘Day of the Dozens’ $1 deal
Deal only valid Thursday
It’s the time of year to indulge in sweets, and Krispy Kreme has the deal for you.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase a dozen doughnuts of any flavor or combination can get a second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for $1.
It’s all in celebration of it being 12/12 and the company’s “Day of the Dozens” deal.
Hurry and get your doughnuts. Today is the only day for the deal.
#DAYOFTHEDOZENS is HERE! 🎉 $1 #OriginalGlazed Dozen w/ ANY dozen purchase! 🍩🍩 Celebrate this delicious holiday w/us TODAY ONLY! Get in early, this is going to be a big one! Participating US & CAN shops and other info here https://t.co/2aX2jY1CnO! #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/en8me8c7Ka— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 12, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.