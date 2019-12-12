Krispy Kreme celebrates 12/12 with ‘Day of the Dozens’ $1 deal

It’s the time of year to indulge in sweets, and Krispy Kreme has the deal for you.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase a dozen doughnuts of any flavor or combination can get a second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for $1.

It’s all in celebration of it being 12/12 and the company’s “Day of the Dozens” deal.

Hurry and get your doughnuts. Today is the only day for the deal.