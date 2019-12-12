71ºF

Krispy Kreme celebrates 12/12 with ‘Day of the Dozens’ $1 deal

Deal only valid Thursday

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

(Associated Press)

It’s the time of year to indulge in sweets, and Krispy Kreme has the deal for you.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase a dozen doughnuts of any flavor or combination can get a second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for $1.

It’s all in celebration of it being 12/12 and the company’s “Day of the Dozens” deal.

Hurry and get your doughnuts. Today is the only day for the deal.

