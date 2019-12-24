57ºF

Features

Holiday travel to reach record high this year, report shows

More than 115.6 million American will travel by car this holiday season

Donovan Myrie, Investigative/Special Projects Producer

If you’re driving to see family or friends between Dec. 20 and New Year’s Day you’re not alone, according to the most recent holiday travel numbers estimated by the AAA.

Take a look at the infographic below to see the 2019-2020 holiday travel forecast. Viewing on the News 6 app? Click here to better view the graphic.

