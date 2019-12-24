Holiday travel to reach record high this year, report shows
More than 115.6 million American will travel by car this holiday season
If you’re driving to see family or friends between Dec. 20 and New Year’s Day you’re not alone, according to the most recent holiday travel numbers estimated by the AAA.
Take a look at the infographic below to see the 2019-2020 holiday travel forecast. Viewing on the News 6 app? Click here to better view the graphic.
