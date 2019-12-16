Elf on the ledge: Santa, helpers wash windows at children’s hospital

LAKE NONA, Fla. – Santa and his elves took a break from prepping for Christmas on Monday, and instead, they literally hung out with patients at Nemorus Children’s Hospital.

St. Nick and his helpers washed windows at the Lake Nona hospital as children looked on.

Six-year-old Xavier Estrada was among the children surprised to see Santa, especially in that way. Her mother was also impressed.

“I think it’s really cute. It’s really good for the kids to see it all and (they) enjoyed playing tic tac toe on the window. It’s just something different when they are here at the hospital,” said Tiffany Estrada, Xavier’s mom.

The window-washing elves went to the top of the sixth floor of the building to start their day and worked their way down to each floor to spread some holiday cheer.

The young patients also received gifts from Mrs. Claus.

“It’s something we do every year for the kids, and we are super excited when we come here, especially here to get everyone in the holiday Christmas spirit," said Jamel Durieux, father who said he loves his job, especially this time of year. “I want to make sure, especially having kids, just to make sure you touch them and let them know that there’s people that do care and will help them through any situation."