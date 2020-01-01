Ace of babes: Meet Central Florida’s firstborn of 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – Welcome to the world, kids!

The first two babies of 2020 were born minutes apart at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

Baby boy Ace entered the world at Orlando Health South Lake in Clermont as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day.

Ace weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19 and one-fourths inches.

Four minutes later, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer celebrated the birth of its first baby of the year.

The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Both mothers and their babies are doing well.

Meanwhile, AdventHealth Ocala welcomed its first baby of 2020 when Aaliyah Rose Walker entered the world at 12:32 a.m.

Aaliyah weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

“Mom and baby are resting and looking forward to an exciting new year!” AdventHealth said in a statement.

Aaliyah Rose Walker.

