Bar made out of Legos coming to Orlando in March

90-minute session costs $15-$20

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Orange County, Events
(Credit: The Brick Bar)
(Credit: The Brick Bar)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lego lovers, get ready. A night out at the bar will include your favorite building set.

The Brick Bar, built out of more than 1 million Legos, will come to life in Orlando on March 20-21.

The bar will feature sculptures made from Lego bricks as well as areas where you can create your own structures.

To add more fun to the 90-minute experience, there will be building competitions for prizes, a table tennis competition on a Lego table, a wishing well and more.

Tickets, ranging from $15 to $20, are on a first come first serve basis. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

The location has yet to be named.

For more information, visit www.thebrickbars.com.

