Bar made out of Legos coming to Orlando in March
90-minute session costs $15-$20
ORLANDO, Fla. – Lego lovers, get ready. A night out at the bar will include your favorite building set.
The Brick Bar, built out of more than 1 million Legos, will come to life in Orlando on March 20-21.
The bar will feature sculptures made from Lego bricks as well as areas where you can create your own structures.
To add more fun to the 90-minute experience, there will be building competitions for prizes, a table tennis competition on a Lego table, a wishing well and more.
Tickets, ranging from $15 to $20, are on a first come first serve basis. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.
The location has yet to be named.
For more information, visit www.thebrickbars.com.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.