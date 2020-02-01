Raheem Mostert: Central Florida’s Star playing in Super Bowl LIV

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – By now, you’ve probably heard that one of the NFL’s most electric running backs is from Central Florida.

What you might not know is that with less than six seasons under his belt, Raheem Mostert already has a storied past in the NFL.

After going undrafted in 2015, Mostert signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In September 2015, he was cut by the Eagles and has since been added and dropped by a total of six different teams including the Miami Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns, the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears before finally landing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Mostert is no stranger to maneuvering through dangerous waters.

As a boy, he grew up in the “shark bite capital of the world” and he embraced surfing at a young age.

Like a shark, he has not only the instinct to survive but the drive to thrive.

Mostert attended New Smyrna Beach High school where he played football.

The city recently honored him by announcing that Super Bowl Sunday will be named 'Raheem Mostert Day’ in New Smyrna Beach.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Mostert is making waves because of his outstanding performance in the NFC Championship game.

The Volusia County product rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the 49ers’ win against the Green Bay Packers.

That’s the most in 49ers postseason history and the second-most in NFL playoff history.

If Mostert can play half as well as he did in the NFC Championship, he may soon have another title.

Super Bowl champion.