Orlando group pushes for more diversity in Orlando art scene

ORLANDO, Fla. – It all started in a garage with a group of artists thinking about the art scene in the Orlando area. They realized a lot of the artwork on display came from a small sect of of artists. That’s when they noticed a lack of representation and decided to collect their resources and call themselves, “The Solution.”

Right now the group features four artists: Genevieve DeMarco, Jamile B. Johnson, Victorious McLeod and Yve.

The current members of The Solution Artist Collective: Yve, Genevieve DeMarco, Jamile B. Johnson, and Victorious McLeod (https://www.thesolutionart.com/)

“The concept of diversity became one of our goals through necessity. At the formation of our group, there were only a few galleries to show at, and they’d only give exhibits to group shows or curators of multiple artists," McLeod said. “If they gave a solo show, it was a pay-to-play game, and they were generally abstract expressionists who had political ties to the gallery. Through the group having multiple styles represented, we would continue to give quality and quantity without sacrificing either.”

Pieces titled “The Dissociate" & "Kaiseki 3" by Victorious McLeod

The group says they are collectively inspired by social issues.

“Our artwork explores racial concerns, mental health, self-care, and the masks people wear every day in society. We remain motivated to bring awareness to the world through our art,” said DeMarco.

Right now you can check out their artwork on their website, but you can also take a picture in front of one of their pieces at Wall Crawl in Orlando. Johnson put together a wall featuring four African American historical figures with direct ties to Parramore: Ella Fitzgerald, Dr. William Monroe Wells, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, and Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy.

It’s all part of Black History Month and the wall will be on display until March 29.

Elizabeth Thompson, Executive Director of the Wells'Built Museum, in front of the Black History Month wall at Wall Crawl in Orlando. It features Dr. William Monroe Wells, Mary McLeod Bethune, Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy, and Ella Fitzgerald. (https://www.wallcrawl.com/)

As for ‘The Solution,’ the group says their next exhibit will be called ‘New Wild.’ You can check it out at Bronze Kingdom beginning March 13.