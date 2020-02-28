Chili’s is serving up $3.13 margaritas for an entire day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chili’s sure knows how to celebrate.

For its birthday, the restaurant is serving up $3.13 Presidente Margaritas all day long on March 13.

That’s not all. The drinks will come in commemorative cups for customers to take home, the company said in a news release.

Starting March 1, Chili’s is kicking off its 45th birthday celebrations early on social media. Customers can win Chili’s swag, like a skillet queso bomber jacket or an “I Feel Good in this Chili’s Tonight” T-shirt.

If the Presidente margarita isn’t your style, you can sip on Chili’s margarita of the month flavor, which is expected to be announced Sunday.