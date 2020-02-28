Chili’s is serving up $3.13 margaritas for an entire day
Happy birthday, us ... er, Chili’s!
ORLANDO, Fla. – Chili’s sure knows how to celebrate.
For its birthday, the restaurant is serving up $3.13 Presidente Margaritas all day long on March 13.
That’s not all. The drinks will come in commemorative cups for customers to take home, the company said in a news release.
Starting March 1, Chili’s is kicking off its 45th birthday celebrations early on social media. Customers can win Chili’s swag, like a skillet queso bomber jacket or an “I Feel Good in this Chili’s Tonight” T-shirt.
If the Presidente margarita isn’t your style, you can sip on Chili’s margarita of the month flavor, which is expected to be announced Sunday.
Our B-Day is 3/13 & we’re in desperate need of a party playlist to sip $3.13 margs to. We might be crazy but… this link is live. Add your fav jams or songs that remind you of us & it just might play in your Chili’s on 3/13! https://t.co/M3dIOcLzdF pic.twitter.com/E9eBzQdFEA— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 15, 2020
