Chick-fil-A is launching a meal kit as more people eat at home

Meals available starting May 4

Chick-fil-A's chicken parmesan meal kit. (Chick-fil-A, Inc.)

While you may not be able to eat in the restaurant just yet, Chick-fil-A has you covered during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast-food chain has a new meal kit for customers to buy and reheat at home.

It's a chicken parmesan kit for two that costs $14.99 and can be delivered or ordered at the drive-thru.

The kit includes two breaded filets, marinara sauce, cheese and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta.

Customers can swap out the breaded filets for grilled or spicy chicken.

The meal should take less than 30 minutes to prepare. (Chick-fil-A, Inc.)

Chick-fil-A will start selling its new product at locations nationwide as soon as May 4.

Not enough food for the fam? No problem!

Chick-fil-A is also offering “family meal” deals which includes 30 chicken nuggets and a gallon of their sweet tea.

If you'd rather substitute in chicken sandwiches or mac & cheese for sides, you have options.

