Chick-fil-A is launching a meal kit as more people eat at home
Meals available starting May 4
While you may not be able to eat in the restaurant just yet, Chick-fil-A has you covered during the coronavirus pandemic.
The fast-food chain has a new meal kit for customers to buy and reheat at home.
It's a chicken parmesan kit for two that costs $14.99 and can be delivered or ordered at the drive-thru.
The kit includes two breaded filets, marinara sauce, cheese and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta.
Customers can swap out the breaded filets for grilled or spicy chicken.
Chick-fil-A will start selling its new product at locations nationwide as soon as May 4.
Not enough food for the fam? No problem!
Chick-fil-A is also offering “family meal” deals which includes 30 chicken nuggets and a gallon of their sweet tea.
If you'd rather substitute in chicken sandwiches or mac & cheese for sides, you have options.
