Like it hot? Dunkin’ releases spicy ghost pepper doughnut

If you like to mix spicy into your sweet treats, we’ve found the doughnut for you.

Dunkin' announced a new spicy ghost pepper doughnut available nationwide starting Wednesday.

The spicy ghost pepper is a classic yeast doughnut ring topped with strawberry flavored icing that has cayenne and ghost pepper blended in along with a dusting of red sanding sugar.

The coffee chain promises the doughnut will bring the heat with every bite.

And if spicy isn’t your thing, Dunkin' has brought back its creepy-crawly spider, which is topped with a glazed chocolate munchkin treat.