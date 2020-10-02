Buy 1 dozen doughnuts, get 1 for $1 at Krispy Kreme on Saturdays in October

Take a bite out of Halloween with this sweet doughnut deal.

Each Saturday during October, Krispy Kreme is offering customers a buy one dozen doughnuts and get another dozen of scary-sweet monster doughnuts for $1.

The adorable monsters resembling Frankenstein, Dracula and a werewolf will be available to consume on Monday, Oct. 5.

Customers can redeem the deal in a local shop or online using “SweetOrTreat” on Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Frank, Drake and Wolfie can’t wait for you to take a bite out of this scary deal.

For more information, click here.