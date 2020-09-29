Here’s how to get into Wild Florida Gator Park for free in October

A popular Central Florida attraction is turning 10 and they want you to help them celebrate.

Wild Florida Airboats, Gator Park & Drive-thru Safari announced it is giving visitors free weekday admission to the Gator Park during the month of October in honor of its 10-year anniversary.

You simply have to bring a canned food donation during a weekday for everyone present who wants to enjoy this one-of-a-kind local attraction.

“Hard to believe 10 years have gone by,” says Sam Haught co-owner and founder of Wild Florida. "We had a vision of bigger things to come, but none of us thought Wild Florida would be a 285-acre adventure park in such a short time. Mostly we’re thankful to everyone that has helped us make it happen. "

The Gator Park at Wild Florida offers visitors a chance to watch, touch and even feed native Florida animals, tropical birds and exotic animals from all over the world, according to its website.

The food donations will go to local charities.

Wild Florida Gator Park admission is normally $10 per adult and $8 per child or $5 for Florida residents.

The 14-acre Gator Park is located in Kenansville on Lake Cypress.

