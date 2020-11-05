Gatorland thanks veterans, active military with free admission

Gatorland is showing its appreciation to veterans, as well as active and retired military personnel, with free admission starting Nov. 11.

To claim the deal, one must show the appropriate ID at the gate.

Four family members with the veteran or active military member will also receive 20% off admission.

The veteran’s free admission deal lasts through Nov. 30.

Also in November, Gatorland is offering anyone 50% off its Greater Gator Package. For $20.21 you can get admission to the park, an alligator meet-n-greet, unlimited train rides and gator chow to feed those hungry beasts.

While visiting Gatorland, all guests must wear face masks per the Orange County mask mandate.

