Starbucks giving away limited-edition holiday cups Friday

'Tis the season for Starbucks holiday red cups.

To help get you in the holiday spirit, Starbucks is giving away its limited-edition red cups on Friday.

To get your hands on this year’s cup, you simply have to make a purchase of any holiday handcrafted beverage which hit stores Nov. 6, the company said on Twitter.

From us, to you – holiday through and through. 🎁 We’re gifting limited-edition Starbucks Red Cups tomorrow, November 6 with purchase of any holiday handcrafted beverage. While supplies last at participating U.S. and Canada stores. Quantities are limited. pic.twitter.com/6Kvapi1uY2 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 5, 2020

The chain’s holiday handcrafted beverages include the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte.

Starbucks says quantities are limited and the cups are only available while supplies last.