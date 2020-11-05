82ºF

Features

Starbucks giving away limited-edition holiday cups Friday

The coffee chain says supplies will be limited

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Food deals, Consumer, Coffee, Holidays, Starbucks
Starbucks holiday cup 2020
Starbucks holiday cup 2020 (Starbucks)

'Tis the season for Starbucks holiday red cups.

To help get you in the holiday spirit, Starbucks is giving away its limited-edition red cups on Friday.

To get your hands on this year’s cup, you simply have to make a purchase of any holiday handcrafted beverage which hit stores Nov. 6, the company said on Twitter.

The chain’s holiday handcrafted beverages include the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte.

Starbucks says quantities are limited and the cups are only available while supplies last.

Starbucks holiday cups 2020
Starbucks holiday cups 2020 (Starbucks)

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: