Starbucks officially abandons straws, mostly

Say goodbye to those iconic green straws to sip your iced coffee.

Starbucks has officially abandoned straws in favor of sippy cup lids, well, mostly.

The newer modified lids have a drinking spout and contain nearly 10% less plastic than Starbucks' previous flat lid and straw combo.

They’re also made of polypropylene, which is recyclable.

Starbucks' chief sustainability officer said it’s another step toward their goal of a 50% reduction in waste by the year 2030.

The new lids should be fully adopted in U.S. and Canada stores by the end of the month.

Blended beverages, like Frappuccinos, will still come with a domed lid and a straw except where plastic straws are against the law.

And in those cases, straws with alternative materials will be used.