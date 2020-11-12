Hello Kitty Café Truck coming to Florida Mall in December

Just in time to do some holiday shopping, the Hello Kitty Café Truck will be in Orlando.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Dec. 12 as the truck will be parked outside the Crayola Experience at the Florida Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers should wear masks and practice social distancing while enjoying the Hello Kitty Café Truck.

There are several Hello Kitty Café Trucks that take the same café experience on the road for Hello Kitty fans.

It offers sweet treats, drinks and merchandise representative of Sanrio friends.

