Starbucks giving front-line workers free coffee in December

ORLANDO, Fla. – Health care workers and first responders, need a pick-me-up?

You can now get free coffee at Starbucks.

To show appreciation to front-line workers, Starbucks is offering a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, through the end of the year.

Starbucks says the list of those eligible for the freebie is pretty extensive.

The list includes doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists, mental health care workers, active-duty military members, public health care workers and any hospital staff.

You just have to show your ID to claim the free coffee.