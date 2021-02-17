Wendy’s introduces new Jalapeño Popper Sandwiches

(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

Wendy’s is taking its spice game to a new level with its newest fried chicken sandwich.

The burger chain has added to its menu the Jalapeño Popper Sandwich.

Wendy’s says it’s a spicy spin on its Classic Chicken Sandwich.

The sandwich is covered in jalapeños, has a flavored cream cheese spread, bacon, and two more kinds of cheese, cheddar and pepper jack.

The sandwich costs around $6 and is available in restaurants starting Wednesday.

Wendy’s is also updating its Fried Chicken Salad, adding a creamy jalapeño ranch dressing to the mix.