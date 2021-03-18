Who was the first? A list of female firsts in Florida

Kim Ng is introduced as the Marlins' general manager at Marlins Park on Nov. 16, 2020.

This Women’s History Month, we’re taking a look back at some of the influential women that were brave enough to be the first to do something. From politicians to occupations traditionally held by men, these are just some of the Florida women that helped pave the way for women today to live out their dreams.

WALTON COUNTY: Pilot Jacqueline Cochran was born May 11, 1906 in DFuniak Springs. She was an advocate for WWII female aviators, led the Women's Air Force Service Pilots training program, and in 1953 was the first woman to breach the sound barrier.

Betty Mae Jumper, a full-blooded Seminole Indian, made history in 1967 when she was elected to a four-year term as tribal chairman of the Seminole Indian Tribes. Mrs. Jumper, shown in Hollywood, Florida, Sept. 11, 1981, works with the Indians at the Seminole Indian clinic using her knowledge as a public health nurse, out also maintaining some of the old customs in her health care for the Indians. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (AP1981)

Sen. Gwen Margolis, D-Coconut Grove debates the election bill during session on Wednesday, May 4, 2011 in Tallahassee, Fla.(AP Photo/Steve Cannon) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Carrie P. Meek, left, listens as her son, U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek (D-Fl) stands in front of his Miami home, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2009 as he announces that he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2010. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter) (AP2009)

Ruth Bryan Owen, American minister to Denmark, is shown when she arrived for a visit in Stockholm, March 6, 1934, with American minister to Sweden Laurence Steinhardt. (AP Photo) (AP1934)

Janet Reno, 78, Nov. 7. Former U.S. attorney general. Photo from Getty Images.

Florida Supreme Court Justice Barbara Pariente, right, is sworn in as the court's Chief Justice by former Chief Justice Rosemary Barkett, left, as Pariente's husband Fred Hazouri, center, holds the Bible, Friday, July 2, 2004, in Tallahassee, Fla. Barkett was the first woman Chief Justice and Pariente is the second.(AP Photo/Phil Coale) (AP2004)

Incumbent Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle wins re-election bid

U.S. House District 7 winner: Stephanie Murphy

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, on oversight of the Justice Department and a probe into the politicization of the department under Attorney General William Barr. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Kim Ng makes first comments as Marlins general manager

Glenda Hood headshot, as Florida Secretary of State, photo (AP2004)