Sam Adams will send you beer money for getting vaccinated

Sam Adams is giving out beer money to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.

The beer maker said on its website that it’s looking forward to friends once again being able to gather in their favorite bars and restaurants.

For that to happen on a broad scale, the coronavirus has to be defeated and full vaccination is the best way to do that, Sam Adams said.

Starting April 12, if you post your vaccination sticker or bandage, the company will send you $7 through Cash App for a beer at your favorite bar.

When posting the photo, remember to include #shotforsam and tag @SamuelAdamsBeer on Instagram or Twitter.

Then check for a direct message and, of course, make sure you have a Cash App account.