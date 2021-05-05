What is Cinco de Mayo?

Cinco de Mayo festivities on May 5, 2011 at El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historic Site on Olvera Street in Los Angeles, Calif.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cinco de Mayo is a popular holiday that honors Mexican culture, food and traditions, while also commemorating an historic day.

While many celebrate Cinco de Mayo, there’s often some confusion among Americans about the holiday’s origins.

So what important event took place that day 159 years ago?

Every year, Americans and Mexicans in the U.S. gather in remembrance of Cinco de Mayo. It’s typically a day in which many people like to go out for a few drinks, lots of nachos and, of course, tacos.

However, it’s not Mexico’s Independence Day like most people believe. That’s not until Sept.16.

“It was a battle that was with the French Inquisition in the city of Puebla, which is pretty close to Mexico City. The important fact here is that the U.S. military provided weapons to defend Mexico from the invasion from the French inquisition,” Oswaldo García Quintero said. “They took them out of the way. That’s why they provided weapons to help them out because it was like a coalition between Mexico and the U.S. to try to avoid fighting with the French.”