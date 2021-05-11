Your favorite teacher could win a free cruise, school donation from Norwegian Cruises

The Norwegian Encore cruise ship is docked at the Port of Miami on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Miami, Fla. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

During Teacher Appreciation Week last week, Norwegian Cruises kicked off a month long contest to celebrate teachers across the U.S. and Canada.

The cruise line’s “Norwegian’s Giving Joy” contest is awarding educators with free cruises and school donations up to $25,000, the company announced.

Between May 3 and June 4, you can nominate a certified or accredited teacher in the U.S. or Canada “who demonstrates a passion for bringing joy to the classroom, who relentlessly shows up for their students – virtually or in person, - and who continues to motivate them every day.”

The top 100 educators that gain the most votes will win a seven-night cruise for two through summer 2023, Norwegian officials said.

That’s not it though as the grand prize winner will get a $25,000 donation for their school along with $15,000 for second place and $10,000 for third place.

“Now more than ever, educators deserve our gratitude and so much more for their perseverance and unwavering commitment to inspire students every day,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. " With ‘Norwegian’s Giving Joy,’ we are able to help shed light on these everyday heroes and raise their spirits by awarding them with a long-overdue vacation to help show them the world, as they’ve helped shape so many of ours.”

This contest was first launched in 2019 with more than 1.4 million votes for 46,000 teachers, the company reported.

If you have that special teacher in mind, visit www.nclgivingjoy.com to nominate them to win.