Dream job? Get paid $2,000 to play video games with one friend

Looking for something fun for the kids? Here are some educational video games

If someone told you you could earn money playing video games but you had to play for 21 hours and you could only pick one friend to help you do it, who would it be?

Really, it’s a serious question.

Frontier Bundles, an internet provider, is offering $2,000 to two pals willing to play 21 hours of video games per person together and report back on their experience.

The company wants to know if people do better playing solo or with someone on their side.

It’s a fun way to celebrate some big games coming out this year like Resident Evil Village and Mario Golf: Super Rush.

There are also some significant video game anniversaries this year.

Donkey Kong is turning 40. The Legend of Zelda is turning 35. And Sonic the Hedgehog and Street Fighter 2 both turn 30.

If you want to win two grand while you game, there’s more information on the Frontier Bundles website.

You must apply before June 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.